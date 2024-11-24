20th position: Liverpool surprisingly bottom of key Premier League stat

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has made an incredible start to life at Liverpool as the Dutch coach has the Reds top of the Premier League, however, the 46-year-old may need to work on one area as his team sit bottom of a key Premier League stat.

After 12 games, Liverpool currently have an eight-point lead over Premier League champions Man City at the top of the table and a win over Pep Guardiola’s team next weekend would see the Reds put one hand on the title.

Mohamed Salah was very happy with his team’s situation following the Reds’ win over Southampton on Sunday, a match in which the Egyptian scored a brace and reached a significant milestone.

Liverpool have been doing a lot of things right under the guidance of Slot but the Dutch coach may need to work on set pieces with his team.

According to Simon Brundish, Liverpool are currently 20th in the Premier League in terms of XG from set pieces. This means that the Merseyside outfit are the most unlikely team to score from a set piece in the entire Engish top flight, which will come as a huge surprise for many fans.

How to Liverpool fix their set piece problem?

With Trent Alexander-Arnold delivering crosses and players such as Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez attacking the ball, it is a surprise to see Liverpool bottom of this metric.

The only way Slot can fix this is to work on his set pieces as practice will make perfect in this area of the game.

Corners and free kicks can be crucial in big games and it is an area Arsenal have focussed on in recent years, which has brought great results. So far, this has not been a problem for Liverpool and Slot, but it may raise its head further down the line.