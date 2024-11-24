Report: Liverpool star is ready to end speculation by signing new deal at the club

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Some of the Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their contract at the club and their long term future at Anfield is still not resolved.

All the three players have been the pillar of the Liverpool team for a long time now and even this season, under the leadership of manager Arne Slot, they have taken the Merseyside club to the top of the Premier League and the Champions League.

Their brilliant form has shaken the confidence of Premier League winners Manchester City.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League while Real Madrid admire Alexander-Arnold.

That leaves the Reds with Van Dijk and the good news for Liverpool fans is that the Dutch defender is now close to signing a new deal at Anfield.

According to GiveMeSport, the legendary Liverpool centre-back is prepared to extend his current deal with the club and continue to lead them under Slot.

It is hard to imagine a Liverpool team without Van Dijk in it. The experienced defender has played every minute in the league and the Champions League this season and he has been one of their best players.

The player and the club are both keen on extending their partnership and the contract situation will be resolved soon.

After joining the club from Southampton, the Dutch defender has turned around the fortunes of the Reds.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Virgil Van Dijk

Under former manager Jurgen Klopp, he was one of their most important players and played a major role in their success in the leaguea nd the Champions League.

Liverpool fans would be delighted to know that Van Dijk is going to stay at the club.

However, they would want both Salah and Alexander-Arnold to do the same but at this moment, nothing can be confirmed about their future.

The terms of the new upcoming contract between the Reds and Van Dijk are still not known.