“No plans to leave” – Journalist confirms Liverpool star is staying at the club

Federico Chiesa has no plans to leave Liverpool. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Reds are sitting at the top in both the leagues and comfortably challenging on all fronts.

The arrival of new manager Arne Slot has made them forget the days of Jurgen Klopp and given hope of a bright future.

The Dutch manager has managed to turn around the fortunes of the club and got the best out of the players who were underperforming in the past.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate have revived their Anfield careers under the new manager.

Reports have linked new signing Federico Chiesa with an early exit from the club but journalist Florian Plettenberg has denied such claims.

Plettenberg has reported that the Liverpool star has no plans to leave the club and he is looking to prove himself in the Premier League.

The journalist wrote on X:

“Understand that Federico Chiesa currently has no plans to leave Liverpool in the winter. A loan move is also not an option at this stage. The 27-year-old wants to stay and prove himself. So far, he has only played 78 minutes this season. Contract until 2028.”

Federico Chiesa is determined to prove himself at Liverpool

Chiesa joined the Reds from Juventus in the summer transfer window but he has been unable to get going in the Premier League.

The Italian attacker has struggled with fitness issues and Slot believes that the lack of a proper preseason has worked against the Italian star.

It’s still early days in the Liverpool career of Chiesa and the season is long. His services will be needed at Liverpool at some stage when the squad suffer an injury issue or when some of the players will need to be rested or rotated.