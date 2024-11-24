Exclusive: Liverpool switch focus to affordable replacement for Virgil van Dijk

Sam Beukema in action for Bologna against Aston Villa in this season's Champions League (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have added Bologna defender Sam Beukema to their list of potential transfer targets in defence amid doubts over Virgil van Dijk’s long-term future at Anfield.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have a number of centre-backs on their radar at the moment, with Beukema being lined up as a more affordable option than other high-profile targets such as Goncalo Inacio and Murillo.

It’s understood that Beukema is also attracting interest from Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid after his impressive form in Serie A, so it remains to be seen if Liverpool will be able to establish themselves as the front-runners in the race for the Dutchman’s signature.

Still, LFC manager Arne Slot knows Beukema well from his time in the Eredivisie, as he wanted to sign him for Feyenoord when he was in charge there, so that connection could end up being useful for the Merseyside giants.

Is Sam Beukema the defender Liverpool need?

Beukema looks like an underrated talent who could represent a good opportunity on the market, though some Liverpool fans will perhaps feel they need more to truly replace a club legend like Van Dijk.

Van Dijk is nearing the end of his contract at Liverpool, and it remains to be seen if the club will be able to persuade him to put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming weeks and months.

If they don’t, it’s surely essential for Liverpool to keep an eye on as many options as possible to come in and strengthen Arne Slot’s defence next season.

Beukema could be a decent option, but one imagines most fans would prefer to see a more established talent like Inacio or Murillo coming in, particularly as the latter of those two has already proven himself in the Premier League.