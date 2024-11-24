Man United star is ready to reject Real Madrid in order to work with Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Excitement at Manchester United is high at the moment with players and fans looking to see what new manager Ruben Amorim can offer this season.

Following the departure of Erik ten Hag, the club needed a manager who can bring fresh ideas and someone who has enjoyed success recently.

They decided to go with Sporting manager Amorim and he is now ready to make changes to the system at the club and introduce a new playing identity.

The Red Devils have made a three man shortlist for the left wing-back position as they identify Alphonso Davies, Milos Kerkez and Alvaro Fernandez as their transfer targets.

According to Brazilian outlet Trivela, Real Madrid are interested in bringing back Casemiro to the club as they look for an experienced player in the midfield.

The La Liga giants see the signing of Casemiro as crucial as he is someone who can help with the development of players like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, the Brazilian midfielder is not thinking about moving back to Madrid and he is currently focused on performing for the Premier League giants and excited to be a part of the project under new manager Amorim.

Carlo Ancelotti, who wants to work with the Brazilian midfielder again, will be left disappointed to find out that Casemiro is satisfied in the Premier League and he is looking forward to become a part of the team under Amorim.

The legendary midfielder has struggled to perform for the Red Devils this season and particularly under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Casemiro can revive his Man United career under Ruben Amorim

The departure of the Dutchman from the club could work as a positive for him and provide him the opportunity to revive his career.

Under the leadership of interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, Casemiro looked like a completely different player.

Casemiro feels that his relationship with Real Madrid is over completely and now he is ready to impress the Man United manager.

His long term future at the club is still not certain though, with the likelihood of Amorim looking for a younger and more athletic midfielder but before now and the start of the transfer window next year, he has the opportunity to impress the manager.

Casemiro’s midfielder partner Christian Eriksen is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.