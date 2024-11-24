Man United hierarchy brutally decide summer signing is not good enough for them

(Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently in the process of deciding the future of some of their players.

The arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim will bring changes to the club in terms of personnel.

New signings will be made by the club in order to support the manager while players who are surplus to requirements will be shown the exit door.

One of the players who is facing an uncertain future at the club is striker Joshua Zirkzee.

According to Manchester Evening News, club chiefs are not convinced with the Dutch attacker and feel he is not on the right level to play for the Premier League giants.

Zirkzee was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag in the summer transfer window but he has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The former Bologna striker has managed to score just one goal all season, and in 17 appearances, it is a poor return from the former Serie A star.

The Red Devils signed him after he scored 12 goals in 37 games in all competitions last season but that form is nowhere to be seen this season at Old Trafford.

The club hierarchy is not fully convinced by Zirkzee and they may look to offload him as early as next year.

They have decided to keep Rasmus Hojlund at the club and invest more time in him which means that Zirkzee would have to make way for any new striker that the club decide to sign.

Man United will be in the market to sign a new striker in 2025

Man United are looking to sign a new striker next year, someone who can fit into the playing philosophy of manager Amorim, who likes to play with a 3-4-3 formation.

Zirkzee has admirers from Italy as well as the Premier League. Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side are interested in signing the Netherlands international while the likes of Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all keen on securing the services of the attacker.

A move to Juventus might be the ideal option for the striker as it could provide him the opportunity to reunite with manager Thiago Motta, who he played under at Bologna.