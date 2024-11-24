Club feel powerless to prevent €60m star sealing Arsenal transfer this January

Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta (Photos by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is reportedly still on the radar of clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool, with a January transfer window move looking very much possible.

The Spain international, valued at around €60m, has shone in La Liga but missed the chance to seal a big move in the summer, something he now supposedly regrets, according to Fichajes.

The report goes on to say that Sociedad feel powerless to stop Zubimendi leaving this January, with Arsenal perhaps looking a strong candidate to sign the 25-year-old.

Arteta orders Arsenal to BID for Serie A midfielder!

As well as having a need for a new midfielder as Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both heading toward the ends of their contracts, Arsenal might have another useful connection in the Zubimendi saga.

According to Fichajes, Sociedad director Roberto Olabe is a candidate to replace Edu in that role at the Emirates Stadium.

Can Arsenal win the race for Martin Zubimendi?

Arsenal already seem to have a good relationship with Sociedad after signing Mikel Merino from the Basque outfit this summer, so perhaps that could help them again.

On top of that, Olabe looks like he could be a fine candidate to replace Edu at Arsenal, and he’d surely be keen to work with a talent like Zubimendi again at his next club.

Still, Liverpool might also be one to watch as they’re also mentioned by Fichajes, with the Reds having a pretty quiet summer that they might look to rectify this January.

Arne Slot’s side are flying high at the moment after the improved form of Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, but there could be room for someone like Zubimendi in this LFC squad as well.

It would be interesting to see Zubimendi’s preference out of these two clubs, who are both giants of English football and who both look likely to be among the main contenders for this season’s Premier League title.