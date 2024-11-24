“It’s great” – Key Liverpool star couldn’t hide smile when asked about recent Man City defeat

Mohamed Salah was happy after key Liverpool win. (Pictures by Sky Sports)

Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after their 3-2 win over Southampton as Arne Slot’s men capitalised on Man City’s defeat to Tottenham courtesy of a Mohamed Salah brace.

Pep Guardiola’s men were hammered in front of their own fans on Saturday afternoon as Ange Postecoglou racked up a surprise 4-0 scoreline against the Premier League champions. The defeat was the Manchester club’s fifth in a row and it has many questioning whether City can retain their title this season.

This provided the opportunity for Liverpool to go eight points clear against Southampton on Sunday and the Reds took the opportunity as they continued their promising start to the season with a 3-2 win. A Mohamed Salah brace would help Arne Slot’s men take all three points and after the game at St Mary’s, the Egyptian superstar could not hide his delight on a day where the 32-year-old reached another key milestone.

“It’s great,” a smiling Salah told Sky Sports when asked about Man City dropping more points. “Hopefully, we keep going in the right direction and also, we have a game against them so hopefully we win it and go ahead even more, 11 points or something like that.”

Asked if he sees Pep Guardiola’s team as Liverpool’s main title rivals for the rest of the campaign, the Egypt captain responded by saying: “Yes, of course. Man City are Man City. They are having a bad time now but can strike back. They have a great coach and great players.”

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah can end Man City’s title hopes next week

Liverpool host Man City at Anfield next weekend and a win for Arne Slot’s men would see the Reds go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League and it would be very hard to see the Manchester club claw that back throughout the remainder of the campaign.

The Merseyside club could essentially put one hand on the title and should they beat Guardiola’s men, there is no doubt that Salah will have played a part in it.

The Egyptian superstar has been on fire again this season and Liverpool fans will be even more desperate to see the 32-year-old sign a new contract ahead of his current deal running out at the end of the season.