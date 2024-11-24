Pearce: “remarkable athlete” reaches another impressive Liverpool milestone

Mohamed Salah has reached another milestone at Liverpool. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool were 3-2 winners over Southampton on Sunday afternoon and the Reds can thank Mohamed Salah for helping them return to Anfield with all three points.

Arne Slot’s men came into the match at St Mary’s knowing that a win would see eight points put between themselves and Man City ahead of the two clubs facing each other at Anfield next week. Should Liverpool win that fixture, the gap would increase to 11, making it very difficult for Pep Guardiola’s team to defend their title.

The Merseyside club did not have it all their own way against Southampton, despite the Reds taking the lead in the match. A controversial penalty would result in the Saints equalising before the home side took the lead early in the second 45 minutes.

However, Salah would step up once again for Liverpool as the Egyptian superstar produced a brace to earn the three points.

The 32-year-old has been on fire yet again in a red shirt this season as the winger has produced 12 goals and 10 assists across 18 matches in all competitions. The Egypt captain is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the campaign and should he fail to sign a new one, winning the Premier League would be an incredible way to leave the Merseyside outfit – Barcelona are said to be keen on the former Chelsea talent.

Salah is already a legend at Liverpool and his brace against Southampton saw the winger reach another milestone at the club.

Mohamed Salah reaches another Liverpool milestone

Salah’s second goal against Southampton was the 32-year-old’s 100th away from home for Liverpool in all competitions, states The Athletic’s James Pearce. The Liverpool journalist described the Egyptian superstar as a “remarkable athlete” following the feat as the veteran winger keeps adding to his Reds legacy.

It is hard to see Salah’s Liverpool story concluding at the end of the 2024/25 campaign if he keeps performing like this and he will certainly be giving the Merseyside club’s board a headache as they continue to try and agree a new deal with the winger.