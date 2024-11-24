Ruben Amorim and Pedro Porro (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham star Pedro Porro was on fire against Manchester City yesterday, scoring a superbly-taken goal in a thumping 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

This follows Porro being linked with Manchester United in a recent report from AS, which is perhaps not too surprising given the Spanish full-backs links with new Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, having played under him at Sporting Lisbon.

Porro has often looked like the perfect modern full-back with his attacking qualities matched with terrific work rate to go up and down that right-hand side, so there’s no doubt he’d likely benefit even more from the freedom of playing as a wing-back in Amorim’s preferred tactical set-up.

With a total of four goals and assists in all competitions so far this season, the Portuguese tactician’s influence on Porro seems pretty clear, so could the pair now be reunited at Old Trafford in the near future?

Tottenham need to do all they can to avoid selling Pedro Porro to Man United

Spurs don’t tend to sell to rival clubs, having been burned in the past by allowing key names like Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov to seal big moves from north London to Manchester.

Since then, THFC have tended to sell abroad instead, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale joining Real Madrid, while Harry Kane made the move to Bayern Munich just over a year ago.

Porro looks like another star name who’s going to be difficult to keep, but it’s hard to imagine them allowing him to join United.

Still, the 25-year-old was immense against City yesterday, arguably the man of the match for Ange Postecoglou’s side, doing his bit to keep City from breaking through, whilst also steaming forward to finish a flowing move to make it 3-0 in the second half.

If Amorim was watching, he’ll surely have recognised that this is a player who’d be a perfect fit in his United side, with the jury still out on players like Diogo Dalot in that position.

Dalot has shown some potential during his time at Old Trafford, but like a number of other players in this squad, he surely won’t have the same assurances of keeping his place now that a new manager has arrived and will be looking to raise standards as quickly as possible.