Roy Keane worried about “moody” Man United star, questions if Amorim can change him

Roy Keane has spoke about Marcus Rashford on Sky Sports. (Pictures by Sky Sports)

Ruben Amorim is set to take charge of Man United for the first time on Sunday afternoon as the Red Devils travel to Ipswich Town and ahead of the clash at Portman Road, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has admitted that he is worried about Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old signed a new contract at Old Trafford following an incredible 2022/23 campaign, in which the winger scored 30 goals and assisted a further nine across 56 games during Erik ten Hag’s first season at the Manchester club.

The two seasons that have followed have not been as good for Rashford. The Man United academy graduate has struggled massively as part of a team that has been in decline overall.

Being one of their own, Man United fans have big expectations for the winger and with the arrival of Ruben Amorim during the international break, the Old Trafford faithful hope the 27-year-old can rediscover his 2022/23 form.

There has been a lot of negative talk surrounding Rashford this week as a result of the player taking a trip to America and one of his social media posts, however, the Englishman will be looking to show that his travels have not affected him against Ipswich on Sunday.

Football is a “chore” for “moody” Marcus Rashford states Man United legend Roy Keane

Speaking ahead of Man United’s clash with Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon, Roy Keane and the rest of the Sky Sports panel discussed the arrival of Ruben Amorim in addition to Rashford.

Keane said that football has looked like a “chore” for the United winger over the last two seasons, and the pundit questioned whether the 27-year-old is even enjoying himself at present.

“He never looks like he’s enjoying it that much. That’s the biggest worry for me,” The Man United legend said on Sky Sports. “Listen, we can all be moody and when you’re playing the game obviously you’re under pressure. The attacking players, score goals, and getting assists. Even when he scores, everything’s a bit of a chore to him.”

The arrival of a new manager provides Rashford with a clean slate and it is an opportunity the 27-year-old needs to grab with both hands.