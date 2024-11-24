Roy Keane looks on as he presents on Sky Sports. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Roy Keane was not impressed with what he saw from Manchester United in Ruben Amorim’s debut.

The Red Devils took the lead after just two minutes away at Ipswich Town but couldn’t hold on, leaving Portman Road with a 1-1 draw.

Ruben Amorim joins David Moyes in unique managerial club on Man Utd debut!

What’s more, United had Andre Onana to thank for even holding on to a point, with the goalkeeper making several big saves at key moments — including twice denying Liam Delap from close range.

Amorim will now be clear on the mammoth task ahead of him as he seeks to return United to the Premier League’s elite after years in the comparative wilderness.

Roy Keane gives scathing assessment of Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd debut

Amorim has only had a couple of days with his full squad thanks to the international break.

However, former United captain Roy Keane remained typically brutal in his assessment of their performance against Ipswich Town, blasting the players for churning out the ‘same old stuff’ and dismissing their top-four hopes.

“This team, for the last year or two, has been all about moments,” Keane told Sky Sports after the match.

“United sat back and you’re thinking, what are you waiting for? Go after them!

“They seemed fearful to go on and win the game. They lacked the confidence and belief.

“Do I believe they have the quality to get them back to the top four? Absolutely not. The evidence is not there.

“It’s the same old stuff. Predictable and a real lack of quality.”

The games come thick and fast for Amorim and United, with home ties against Bodo/Glimt and Everton in the Europa League and Premier League, respectively, to prepare for this coming week.