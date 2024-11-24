Ruben Amorim uses Man United star in new position for first XI as Red Devils boss

Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes in action for Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has named his first starting XI as the club’s manager as he prepares for his first game in charge this afternoon.

The Red Devils are set to take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road today and Amorim will no doubt be eager to get off to the best possible start after replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Man United star to REJECT huge offer to join rivals

It seems Amorim is not messing around with his tactics and philosophy, as he’s come in straight away with what appears to be three centre-backs and wing-backs, with Amad Diallo playing out of position on the right-hand side of that back five.

Diallo is normally a wide-forward, but he’ll have more defensive responsibilities in this line up, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts.

See below for the full Man Utd XI as Amorim prepares for his Premier League bow…

Are you ready, Reds? ? Presenting Ruben Amorim's first United starting XI ?#MUFC || #IPSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2024

Can Ruben Amorim make a winning start for United?

MUFC have not had the best start to the season, though their recent form under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy was much better.

Still, Van Nistelrooy has now left the club as Amorim didn’t give him a role on his staff, so it’s another new beginning for this team in what will surely have been a difficult campaign.

Amorim has had a tremendous start to this season with Sporting Lisbon, with his side remaining unbeaten in all competitions before he left to take the United job.

This will be a different kind of challenge, but it perhaps bodes well that he’s coming into the job on the back of achieving so many impressive results.

Ipswich will be no pushovers, of course, with Liam Delap surely one to watch up front after a strong start to the campaign that has seen him emerge as a target for Chelsea, according to a report from TEAMtalk.