1 of 2: Ruben Amorim joins former Man United boss in unique group after 22 years

New Man United coach Ruben Amorim giving instructions. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has joined former Man United manager David Moyes in a unique group after Marcus Rashford scored during the Portuguese coach’s first match in charge of the Red Devils against Ipswich Town.

The 39-year-old was brought to Old Trafford during the international break after the Manchester club parted ways with Erik ten Hag last month. United have made an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign as the Dutch coach left the Premier League giants in the bottom half of the table.

Amorim has been tasked with turning Man United’s situation around and that began on Sunday against Ipswich Town.

The Portuguese coach’s team took the lead after just 81 seconds as Marcus Rashford finished off a lightning-quick counter attack – whose attitude was questioned by Roy Keane pre-match.

The goal has seen the new Man United boss become only the second permanent Premier League manager ever to see his side score within two minutes of their first game, reports talkSPORT. Amorim joined former Red Devils coach David Moyes in the group of two as the Scottish manager enjoyed similar success at Everton.

Moyes watched David Unsworth grab an early goal inside 30 seconds en route to the Toffees’ 2-1 win over Fulham in March 2002.

Ruben Amorim has a tough job on his hands at Man United

Amorim won’t even recognise the group he has just joined as the Portuguese coach will have his mind focussed on breaking even bigger records at Man United.

The former Sporting CP boss will be dreaming of being the man to take the Manchester giants back to the top of the European game and bring the biggest trophies in the sport home to Old Trafford.

There is a lot of work for Amorim to do before United achieve these things and most importantly the young coach will need time.

The Portuguese man will be focussed on adapting the current squad to his system and style of play, before adding his own players next summer and beyond.