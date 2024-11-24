Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United could be good news for some players and bad news for the others.

The manager is expected to turnaround the fortunes of the club and make them competitive again.

After the failure of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, Amorim is given the responsibility to sort out the mess at the club and revive them in the Premier League and the Europa League this season.

The former Sporting manager appears to have made his decision on the future of some of his players and one of them is striker Joshua Zirkzee.

According to Caught Offside sources, the manager has decided to move on the Dutch attacker after his failure to impress this season.

Zirkzee has only managed to score one goal all season and it came against Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Since then, he has struggled to find a place in the starting line up at the club and his form has not improved at all.

The club may decide to offload him and one of his next potential destinations could be Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side.

Despite the reported interest from Aston Villa, the attacker is likely to return to Serie A where he was successful with Bologna.

Man United star Joshua Zirkzee could move back to Italy

Juventus are reportedly interested in the services of the attacker, who is currently valued at €50m as per Transfermarkt, so that they can reunite him with manager Thiago Motta.

Inter Milan, Napoli and AC Milan are also monitoring the Man United attacker and keen on bringing him back to Italy.

Man United could be busy in the upcoming transfer window with manager Amorim looking to make changes at the club and bring players who are suited to his philosophy.

Casemiro could be shown the exit door while Christian Eriksen is expected to leave at the end of the season.