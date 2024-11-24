“Not enough” – Ruben Amorim sends message to Man United players as he explains team selection

Ruben Amorim ahead of Manchester United's game against Ipswich Town (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images, Sky Sports)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he had to adapt his team selection today due to how much time he’d had in training with certain players.

The Portuguese tactician is preparing for his first game in charge of the Red Devils, with the team set to take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road later this afternoon.

Amorim did a hugely impressive job at former club Sporting Lisbon, but is now taking on the difficult job of trying to get Man Utd back to their best after a pretty miserable decade since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Ruben Amorim ready to make SHOCK Man United sale!

Amorim will try to make a winning start today, and he’s spoken in the video below about how he wanted to choose players in his line up that he’d been able to have time to work with in training…

"First win, just that" ? Ruben Amorim on what he wants to see from his Manchester United side in his first game in charge ? pic.twitter.com/fGa5AbV6p1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2024

Amorim says some players had not had enough time to take in the information he’s been giving them, so the 39-year-old clearly has some new ideas that he feels won’t be that easy for everyone to understand straight away.

Can Ruben Amorim make three at the back work for Man United?

One major change Amorim has made to this United team is the use of three centre-backs and wing-backs, which is not something we’ve seen a lot of in the Premier League.

In truth, the only manager to really use it consistently and make it work was Antonio Conte in his first season at Chelsea, when the Blues ran away with the Premier League title under the Italian tactician.

Apart from that, some managers have tried it and found it didn’t work, but on the whole it’s just not that common a system in English football.

Amorim clearly places a lot of value on it, however, and it surely makes sense for him to try his best to implement his philosophy rather than trying to be something he’s not.