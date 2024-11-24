“We cannot do it” – Ruben Amorim levels accusation at Man Utd players after dugout debut

Ruben Amorim looks on during Manchester United's Premier League match against Ipswich Town. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has accused his new Manchester United players of ‘thinking too much’ in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Red Devils took the lead just two minutes into Amorim’s reign through Marcus Rashford but were pegged back by Omari Hutchinson’s 43rd-minute equaliser.

Ruben Amorim joins David Moyes in unique managerial club on Man Utd debut!

Although they rallied near the end, United had goalkeeper Andre Onana to thank for their point at Portman Road. The Cameroon international made numerous big saves at key moments, including twice denying Liam Delap from close range.

For United supporters, there were positives. United offered glimpses of what they can do under their new manager, who fielded a new 3-4-3 system and oversaw some more fluid passing.

But for Amorim, he’s likely now getting a grasp on how big of a task awaits him at Old Trafford following his arrival from Sporting CP — where he won two league titles and two cups in four years.

Ruben Amorim assesses Man Utd debut

Assessing the game after the full-time whistle, Amorim said his players were ‘thinking too much’ and failing to take advantage of promising counter-attack situations.

However, he did heavily caveat his examination with the fact that as a full squad, United have only had two days together since Amorim’s arrival.

“My players were thinking too much in the game. We had just two days altogether, we need more,” Amorim said (via BBC Sport).

“They leave us one against one and we have to use those moments. It was a tough match, we lost some balls without pressure.

“When you start like this, you have to control the ball. We cannot do it at the moment but they really, really tried. They are really trying and they want this.

“We have to address the new ideas now and try and be better for the next stage.”

United have a busy week ahead with home ties against Bodo/Glimt and Everton in the Europa League and Premier League, respectively.