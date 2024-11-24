Ruben Amorim highlights three key areas where Man Utd ‘have to improve’ to challenge

Ruben Amorim speaks to Alejandro Garnacho during Man Utd's 1-1 draw with Ipswich. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has named the three key areas where Manchester United must improve if they’re to become an elite force again.

The Portuguese tactician made his debut as Man Utd manager on Sunday, leaving Portman Road with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

Amorim couldn’t have wished for a better start with Marcus Rashford putting the Red Devils 1-0 up after just two minutes. However, United lost control of that match and allowed Omari Hutchinson to level the score just before half-time.

In truth, United had goalkeeper Andre Onana to thank for their point, with the goalkeeper making some key stops at big points in the match — including denying Liam Delap from close range on two occasions.

Former captain Roy Keane blasted United’s performance against Ipswich, accusing them of trotting out the ‘same old stuff’ that has seen them become a mediocre outfit in the Premier League in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Ruben Amorim highlights three key areas of improvement for Man Utd

The positive from Sunday’s match is that Amorim now has a much clearer picture of what he needs to work on to get United back on track.

The former Sporting CP boss has admitted there are improvements needed in ‘physical, technical and tactical’ areas.

“It was a tough match. We started very well but then we should have had more of the ball, more spells of possession, and we gave the ball away too much,” Amorim told BBC Radio 5 Live after the match.

“The second half we didn’t play very well but we controlled the game better. We created better than Ipswich but we have to find more time to work with the players because we can do much better.

“They are very good players, but we have to improve physically, technically and tactically, and we need time to do that.

“If you go to every top player who have had tough moments then it is normal [to forget how good they are]. When they feel fine with the new idea they will feel better for sure.”