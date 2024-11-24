Ruben Amorim has a “ruthless” warning for his Man United players ahead of first match

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is getting ready to take charge of his first match in the Premier League against Ipswich Town.

The Portuguese manager has been appointed by the club to replace Erik ten Hag who struggled to perform this season and left the team in the bottom half of the table in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Amorim has a mountain to climb this season but he is ready for the new challenge and the fans and the players are excited to see what he can offer having seen his success with Sporting.

The manager has warned the Man United players that he can be ruthless and they will all need to be on their toes under his leadership.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Ipswich, the 39-year-old manager said, as reported by the Manchester Evening News:

‘You can be the same person.

‘Be a positive person that can understand this is one place to be, then there is the dressing room, there are some places to have fun, there are some places to work hard.

‘So, I can be ruthless when I have to be. If you think as a team, I will be the nicest guy you have ever seen. If there is someone just thinking about himself, I will be a different person.

‘I’m not that type of guy that wants to show that he is the boss. They will feel it in the small details, that I can be the smiling one but then when we have a job to do I will be a different person, and they understand that.’

Man United have high hopes from Ruben Amorim

Amorim is young in his managerial career and the job at Old Trafford is the biggest test of his career.

He has been given the task to take Man United back to the top of English football, something that David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag have been unable to do.

The season is still young and the manager will get the time to turnaround the situation at the club but it will not be easy.

In just more than a month, the manager will get the opportunity to sign new players at the club and bring personnel suited to his philosophy.

The Man United boss has been linked with one of his former players, Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.