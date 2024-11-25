“The club needs to wake up” – Arsenal must solve this glaring issue, says ex-Gunner

Mikel Arteta in Arsenal training and Kai Havertz in action for the Gunners (Photo by Alex Pantling, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been urged to address their issues up front, with former Gunners captain William Gallas making it clear that he doesn’t have much faith in Kai Havertz in that position.

Mikel Arteta has done a decent job of converting Havertz into a makeshift centre-forward, but it’s debatable if it’s really his best position, and Gallas feels the club could bring in an upgrade in that area of the pitch.

Gallas says he’d be keen on someone like Victor Osimhen joining Arsenal, admitting that he’s surprised to see such a good player on the books at Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international shone at Napoli before a complicated summer saga ultimately saw him make a surprise loan move to Galatasaray instead of to a major European club, as previously expected.

Gallas is now urging Arsenal to make a signing like Osimhen to fix their problems up front as he feels it’s becoming increasingly clear that Havertz is not the long-term solution in that position.

Arsenal urged to replace Kai Havertz

“Kai Havertz has never ever been the right man to take Arsenal to the Premier League title,” Gallas told Genting Casino, as quoted by the Metro.

“Havertz is a good player, but he’s not top class. I’m sorry, but he’s nowhere near a world-class level, Arsenal need a player to replace him at striker.

“I still don’t understand why Victor Osimhen is at Galatasaray, he needs to play in the Premier League and he can play at the top level at Arsenal.

“It’s difficult to understand football sometimes, he played really well at Napoli, then made a move to Galatasaray, who are a big club but he needs to be playing at a higher level.

“Arsenal need a striker like Osimhen, the club needs to wake up, it’s obvious and simple, they need a striker.”

Osimhen is certainly a top player who could do an important job at Arsenal, but some fans will also perhaps feel Gallas’ words here are a bit harsh on Havertz.

The Germany international has been a bit quieter in recent games, but generally speaking he’s improved a lot since joining from Chelsea and could still have an important role to play in Arteta’s side.