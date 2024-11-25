Talks soon: Arsenal set to rival Man United & Newcastle for January forward transfer

Randal Kolo Muani and Mikel Arteta (Photos by Justin Setterfield, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are the latest club to show an interest in the potential loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani ahead of the January transfer window.

The France international has struggled to make much of an impact during his time at PSG, despite previously being highly regarded after a strong spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, and he could now be on the move to the Premier League.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have confirmed to CaughtOffside that Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in a possible deal for Kolo Muani, while Arsenal are also expected to hold talks over this move soon.

Mikel Arteta is a little short of options up front at the moment, with Gabriel Jesus’ lack of impact seeing him fall out of favour, with Kai Havertz often filling in up front despite it not necessarily being his best position.

Kolo Muani could, therefore, be an ideal addition to at least temporarily give the Gunners more depth in that department, though some fans might be a little underwhelmed by the 25-year-old after his disappointing spell at PSG.

Is Randal Kolo Muani the striker Arsenal need?

Arsenal have not yet looked as convincing this season as they did last term, so adding more of a goal threat to their team could give them a real boost in the second half of the campaign.

However, even if Kolo Muani has previously shown he can be a quality centre-forward, it’s been some time since we saw that from him, and the signing would now probably be a bit of a gamble.

It’s not easy making ideal signings in January, but AFC might still do well to see if any other options end up being available.

Kolo Muani would probably be more of a Newcastle-level signing, while Man United also probably can’t afford to be too picky at this moment in time.

It’s been a hugely disappointing season at Old Trafford so far, and it’s hard to imagine Kolo Muani could be any worse than flop signing Joshua Zirkzee, while Rasmus Hojlund is also not really pulling his weight at all up front.