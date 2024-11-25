Chelsea join Arsenal and make enquiries about Premier League star looking for a move

Arsenal Chelsea Premier League

Chelsea and Arsenal were both close to completing the signing of a striker in the summer transfer window.

However, both ended up showing faith in the options they have at the club and decided against signing a new attacker.

The Blues were linked with a move for Victor Osimhen while Arsenal were connected with Benjamin Sesko and Ivan Toney.

The Premier League giants are expected to enter the market again to bolster their attacking options and one of the players they are targeting is Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

According to Teamtalk, Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign the Sweden international striker.

The Blues have made enquiries about signing the Premier League attacker who has scored four goals in nine league games this season.

Isak is not keen on staying with the Magpies due to their inability to play in the Champions League every season.

The 25-year-old wants to play for a club who is a regular in the Champions League and for that he may consider a move away from St James’ Park.

In order to make him stay at the club, Eddie Howe’s team are ready to offer him a big money contract but he is still not keen on signing it. Talks have stalled between the club and Isak.

The attacker has concerns about his future at Newcastle and he feels that he deserves to play for a team who can challenge for trophies every season.

Chelsea want to sign a new striker in summer 2025

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has decided to enter the market for a new striker and at the end of the season, he will consider a move for someone like Isak.

The Newcastle attacker is going to cost a fortunes to any team that wishes to buy him.

The Magpies are looking to start the bidding for at £115million for their star attacker, which means that both Chelsea and Arsenal would have to smash their transfer record if they are interested in signing Isak.