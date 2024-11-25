Ed Sheeran breaks silence on gatecrashing Ruben Amorim’s first Man United post-match interview

Ruben Amorim and Ed Sheeran (Photo by Richard Pelham, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran has apologised on Instagram for interrupting Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during his post-match interview with Sky Sports yesterday.

The Portuguese tactician had just drawn 1-1 with Ipswich Town after taking charge of the Red Devils for the first time since he was hired from Sporting Lisbon to come and replace Erik ten Hag.

Amorim may not have been aware, however, that famous singer-songwriter Sheeran is also a big Ipswich fan and minority shareholder in the club, so he popped up after the game to say hello to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Sheeran admits he feels a bit silly now as he didn’t realise Amorim was in the middle of his interview, so he took to Instagram to apologise with the post below…

Sheeran clearly enjoyed the game, though, which was a pretty impressive result for Ipswich against a big name, even if this is far from being a vintage United side.

Marcus Rashford gave MUFC the early lead at Portman Road, but Omari Hutchinson then struck a sublime curled effort before half time, with both teams sharing the points in the end.

Ruben Amorim will have bigger problems on his mind than Ed Sheeran

Amorim might have been slightly annoyed to be cut off by Sheeran in his post-match media duties, but the truth is he’ll have more pressing concerns on his mind.

The 39-year-old has inherited a struggling United side that continues to look a little low on confidence and without a clear game plan.

Amorim did a great job at Sporting Lisbon and will no doubt hope he can use that experience to now help turn things around at Old Trafford.

Still, this was not exactly an ideal start, with Ipswich really the kind of team Amorim’s men will have to be beating on a regular basis if they are to climb the table.