Report: Euro giants express interest in Man United attacker Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has struggled at Manchester United in the last couple of seasons.

He has been involved in controversies off the pitch, the attacker has lost his place in the England squad, he has lost his form that he showed two seasons ago and his place in the starting line up at the club has been questioned due to his poor scoring return.

The Man United star was involved in a fall-out with former manager Erik ten Hag and came close to leaving the club.

The attacker, however, scored the first goal of the Ruben Amorim era on Sunday but he is still being linked with a move away from the Premier League side.

According to Teamtalk, French giants Paris Saint-Germain have revived interest in the services of the English attacker.

PSG manager Luis Enrique is unhappy with the attacking options he has at the club right now and wants to add Rashford to his team.

Enrique is an admirer of Rashford and believes that the player can be the right addition to the team.

The Spanish manager is unhappy with his attackers, Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

The former has failed to live up to expectations following a big money move while Kolo Muani has struggled to find his goal scoring touch for the French club.

Man United hope to keep Marcus Rashford at the club for a long time

Man United have no intention of letting the 27-year-old attacker leave the club. This is not the first time PSG have showed interest in signing the Man United star.

The player has a contract at Old Trafford that runs until 2028 which puts the Red Devils in a strong position to keep the player.

The club hierarchy and new manager Amorim see Rashford as a crucial part of their future.

The player himself has no intention to leave the club and wants to lead the project under Amorim.

Rashford is happy in England and playing for the Premier League giants and once again, PSG would have to accept rejection in their pursuit of the 27-year-old attacker.