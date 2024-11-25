La Liga winner set to take over at Leicester City

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City have sacked manager Steve Cooper after their defeat against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Foxes suffered a 2-1 defeat against Enzo Maresca’s men and the club owners have decided they have seen enough from Cooper this season and want to go in a different direction.

The race for the Leicester job is heating up now and there are a few candidates in contention to take charge of the newly promoted club.

According to Telegraph journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached by Leicester to take charge of the club.

🚨🗣️ #Leicester have approached Ruud #vanNistelrooy to explore the negotiation margins to replace Steve Cooper on their bench. 📃 David #Moyes and other names are under evaluation, but #LCFC would like to convince the 🇳🇱 manager as a priority. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/xsz3TT9q7P — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 24, 2024

The Dutch manager has impressed this season in his short spell as the interim manager of Man United.

Van Nistelrooy was given the responsibility to lead the team when manager Erik ten Hag was sacked by the club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy to Leicester City?

Under him, Man United looked like a completely different team and started playing attacking football and scored goals for fun.

It showed that Van Nistelrooy has the tactical knowledge and the potential to become a successful manager in the future.

Leicester are now ready to offer the Man United legend the chance to work for a Premier League side.

The former Premier League champions are also considering David Moyes as their next possible manager but their priority at the moment is Van Nistelrooy.

The former Man United and Real Madrid striker, who was highly successful as a player for both the clubs and won league titles in England and Spain, is now looking to kick start his management career and he has more than one offer on the table right now.

Premier League clubs have been warned against appointing Van Nistelrooy by Simon Jordan.