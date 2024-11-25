Manchester United still monitoring Premier League star ahead of potential transfer

Matheus Cunha celebrates during Fulham vs Wolves (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who has been on the club’s radar for some time.

The Red Devils looked into Cunha’s situation at Wolves earlier this year before ultimately opting to sign Joshua Zirkzee, as CaughtOffside previously reported.

It now seems the Brazil international is once again on Man Utd’s radar, while Tottenham are also mentioned as admirers of his in a report from TBR Football.

Still, it is also claimed in their piece that Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has been reassured about holding onto the club’s star players in the upcoming January transfer window, so it might not be possible for United to do business on this potential deal this winter.

It makes sense, however, that United might be looking at Cunha again due to the fact that Zirkzee has proven so poor since his move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Could Matheus Cunha replace Joshua Zirkzee at Manchester United?

Ruben Amorim has just taken over as Man United manager after a poor start to the season from Erik ten Hag, and one imagines he’ll want to make some changes to the squad he’s inherited.

Zirkzee looks like a particular weak link after really disappointing with his contributions on the pitch so far, despite previously looking like an outstanding talent at Bologna.

It remains to be seen if Amorim will feel he can work to help improve Zirkzee, or if he’ll quite quickly decide that’s a player who needs to be shipped out and replaced.

If it’s the latter, then MUFC could certainly do a lot worse than bring in Cunha, who continues to impress with his performances at Molineux.

The 25-year-old has shown what he can do in the Premier League and would surely only benefit from having better players around him, whereas Zirkzee just looks like he’s found the step up from Italian football to English football too much.