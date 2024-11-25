“I’m disappointed” – Mohamed Salah drops hugely worrying update on his Liverpool future

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has dropped a major hint that he’s perhaps now more likely to leave the club than to stay as he still hasn’t been offered a new contract.

The Egypt international scored twice for the Reds yesterday as they beat Southampton, continuing his superb form that has once again seen him establish himself as one of the very finest attacking players in the world this season.

Still, Salah is in the final few months of his Liverpool contract and he’s now come out publicly to say he’s disappointed not to have been formally offered a new deal from the Merseyside giants.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Salah has now also said that it seems he’s more out than in at Anfield at this stage, with the 32-year-old adding that he’s just focusing on his football on the pitch for the rest of the season.

Mohamed Salah transfer bombshell will make worrying reading for Liverpool fans

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I’m probably more out than in,” Salah said.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

LFC supporters will hope their club can sort this out as soon as possible, as it seems like a suicidal move to let such a top player leave on a free when he still has so much to offer.

This also comes as Liverpool are also dealing with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk nearing the ends of their contracts, with no renewals done with either of them yet either.