Exclusive: Discussions ongoing between Liverpool and player’s agent over crucial deal

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool against Southampton (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain in discussions with Mohamed Salah’s representatives over a new contract, sources close to the club have told CaughtOffside.

The Reds are facing a mini crisis at the moment with all three of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold being just a few months away from becoming free agents.

Salah has also spoken out publicly to say that he’s not currently received a contract offer from Liverpool, and that he currently looks to be more out than in at Anfield.

However, Liverpool sources feel that there has been no major update to the current situation and that talks are ongoing to try to find an agreement.

? Salah on his Liverpool future: “I’m probably more out than in! I didn’t receive any proposal”. “We’re almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club…”. “I’m probably more out than in”. pic.twitter.com/MWZFVXgG3y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2024

Salah has continued to perform at a world class level for Liverpool this season and they’ll surely be desperate to get the Egypt international to commit his future to the club.

Arne Slot has done a great job so far to improve on the work Jurgen Klopp had been doing with this LFC team, but keeping Salah will surely be essential for the Dutchman if he is to achieve long-term success at Anfield.

Will Mohamed Salah stay at Liverpool?

Whatever happens, Salah will surely go down as a Liverpool legend, and indeed as one of the best ever to play in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has been quite simply phenomenal throughout his career on Merseyside, and replacing him could be close to impossible.

Salah himself seems uncertain about staying at Liverpool, but if talks are ongoing, then perhaps that can still give the club’s fans some hope that this will eventually be resolved with a positive outcome.

There seems little reason to leave Liverpool right now as they’re performing so well under Slot, who has them sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League table.

Still, Salah might fancy another challenge after doing so well in English football, and one imagines he won’t be short of offers from top clubs in Europe even if he’s not getting any younger.