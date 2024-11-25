Alexander Isak celebrates scoring against Nottingham Forest (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United would reportedly want at least £115million for Alexander Isak as they could then reinvest that money in the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Isak has established himself as a star player for the Magpies and is surely good enough to play for a number of top clubs in Europe, so it’s not too surprising to see speculation over his future.

Still, Newcastle won’t let the Sweden international go without a fight, with the bidding expected to start at £115m, according to TEAMtalk, who add that both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in him.

The report goes on to say that Newcastle want that big fee for Isak so they can then target an ambitious move for Sporting goal machine Gyokeres, his Swedish national teammate.

Could Newcastle replace Alexander Isak with Viktor Gyokeres?

Isak would not be easy for NUFC to replace, but in Gyokeres they could find the perfect solution as the 26-year-old has been absolutely unplayable in recent times.

Something of a late bloomer, Gyokeres was struggling for playing time at Brighton not that long ago, before reviving his career in the Championship with Coventry City.

Gyokeres’ form there earned him a move to Sporting, and he’s scored a staggering 67 goals in 69 games in all competitions for the club in total.

This has led to the Daily Star and others linking Gyokeres with Manchester United, and it could be a good move for him to follow his former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford.

Still, Newcastle would also surely be a tempting project, especially as United are struggling at the moment, and selling Isak could mean it’s financially realistic for the north east outfit.

It will be interesting to see, however, if anyone is actually prepared to pay so much money for Isak, even if he is a quality player, as Financial Fair Play makes big moves like that more complicated than they used to be.