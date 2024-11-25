Newcastle United confident they can sign free agent 4x Champions League winner

Newcastle United had a quiet summer transfer window and they could look to make new additions in the January transfer window.

The Magpies struggled with financial issues in the summer and had to sell players in order to comply with PSR.

They failed to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window after chasing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international was their top target but Palace rejected all approaches from Eddie Howe’s team to keep Guehi at the club.

It showed that Newcastle United are desperate to sign a new centre-back and after their failure to sign Guehi, they could now look to make a move for four time Champions League winning defender.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle owners are interested in signing free agent defender Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos linked to Newcastle United
Sergio Ramos to Newcastle United? (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
The Spaniard has been a legendary figure in the game and his services for Real Madrid and the Spain national team are highly recognised throughout the world.

The centre-back also had a spell at Paris Saint-Germain and then Sevilla but at the moment, he is a free agent and available for cheap.

Newcastle United need more options in defense

Newcastle are seriously considering signing him at the start of next year to add experience and depth to their defensive line up.

The Premier League side’s current option at centre-back are Lloyd Kelly, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, and Jamaal Lascelles.

With Sven Botman injured, Ramos could be the ideal player to add leadership and quality at the back for Newcastle.

He is not going to cost them any transfer fee and the lure of playing in the Premier League could work in Newcastle’s favour.

The 38-year-old Real Madrid legend could have the opportunity to revive his career and play in the Premier League, something he has never done in his career.

The Magpies are also interested in signing PSG attacker Randal Kolo Muani but they face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United.

