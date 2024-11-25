11 duels won – Ten Hag signing deserves more credit after commanding Man Utd performance vs Ipswich

Erik ten Hag, Noussair Mazraoui and Ruben Amorim (Photos by Michael Regan, Carl Recine, Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui is turning out to be a smart signing for the club as he put in another solid performance for this Red Devils in their draw against Ipswich Town this weekend.

Mazraoui joined Man Utd from Bayern Munich this summer and has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford, even if the team’s performances as a whole have been really poor.

The Morocco international is a versatile and hard-working player, and it looks like he could end up being one of the few positive additions made to the squad from Erik ten Hag’s reign.

Ruben Amorim is now in charge of United, and he benefited from the presence of Mazraoui in his squad as he won 11 duels in yesterday’s game against Ipswich, more than any other player in the Premier League this weekend, according to Squawka…

Noussair Mazraoui won more duels than any other player in the Premier League this weekend. That was at least six more than any other Manchester United player. ? pic.twitter.com/1eqzMfb8Iq — Squawka (@Squawka) November 25, 2024

Mazraoui has mostly played as a full-back for United so far, but on this occasion he was on the right-hand side of Amorim’s preferred back three set-up, with the role looking like it could suit him really well.

The 27-year-old may have been brought in by Ten Hag, but he may now prove to be just the kind of player Amorim needs to help bring this team back to its best.

What next for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

MUFC take on Bodo/Glimt in their next game in the Europa League this Thursday, and then Amorim has his first Premier League home game to look forward to as Everton come to Old Trafford this Sunday.

United are surely good enough to win those two games, but it’s a tricky start for Amorim as he probably won’t have as much time as he’d ideally like on the training pitch to get his ideas across to these players.

The 39-year-old looks like bringing quite a different style of football to United and that can take time to implement, though fans will be impatient for things to improve quickly after such a poor start to this season under Ten Hag.