Pundit claims 24-year-old isn’t good enough to play for Leeds

(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has criticised a Leeds player and claimed that he is not good enough to play for the Championship club.

The Whites moved to the top of the Championship standings with a win against Swansea City at the weekend.

After coming close to winning promotion to the Premier League last season, Daniel Farke’s side failed at the final step and missed out on the chance to play top flight football in England.

They have started the new season well and shown that they can challenge once again this season.

Newsome has pointed out Brenden Aaronson as the weakest link in the Leeds United side, casting doubt on the player’s ability to play for Leeds or in the Premier League in future.

Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds:

“I can only say it as I see it and I think way too many times he gives up possession of the ball in areas where he doesn’t need to lose the ball.

“When you are up a cul-de-sac and you are working hard and are outnumbered, of course it’s hard.

“There’s lots of times where I think he’s got hold of the ball, simple bits of passes, simple awareness around him and I don’t think he’s at the level in my honest opinion.

“He was bought as a Premier League player and we paid £28m for him and I don’t think he’s good enough to play at the level, good enough to play in the Leeds United team really.”

Brenden Aaronson has struggled at Leeds United

Considering the money Leeds paid to sign the player, he has not made a huge impact at the club.

Farke has shown faith in the player by playing him 15 times this season but his return and over all contribution has not been impressive.

Newsome has criticised Aaronson for not keeping the ball well and wasting opportunities.