Ruben Amorim’s actions after final whistle have impressed Man United fans

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United played a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge of the club.

The Red Devils started the match convincingly with Marcus Rashford giving them the lead inside two minutes.

The attacker finished off an opportunity created from the right side of the attack and showed that his positioning inside the box is one of his best attributes.

The hosts replied in the first half with a long range effort from Omari Hutchinson, which took a slight deflection from a Man United defender and went past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils failed to score in the second half despite giving it their all in attack.

Amorim sent Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee on at the same time in order to search for a long but the match ended 1-1 which was a fair result.

After the final whistle, the Man United boss was seen telling the players to join together and applaud the away fans who have travelled to support the team.

He joined the players and the staff in thanking the fans for their support, which says a lot about Amorim and the culture is he trying to bring to the club.

🚨📸 – Rúben Amorim DEMANDED the players to go and applaud the fans after FT! Full backing boss, we believe in you. pic.twitter.com/hgCJtOv02q — Frank🧠🇵🇹 (fan) (@AmorimEra_) November 24, 2024

Ruben Amorim wants to build a relationship with fans at Man United

It shows that the manager knows that the fans and the players are not on the same page and he is acting as a bridge between them.

In recent times, the toxicity between the fans and the players at the club has worked against them and Amorim wants to unite them and bring them closer.

This gesture from the manager has impressed the fans and once again made them believe that he is the right man for the job.

After the match, he highlighted the areas where Man United should improve in order to challenge.