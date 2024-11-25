“He has to go into the box” – Ruben Amorim demands improvement from Man United star

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim’s era at Manchester United started with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils but his goal was cancelled by Omari Hutchinson late in the first half.

It was another match that showed where the Premier League giants can improve and what Amorim needs to do in order to make them better.

The new Man United manager tried all his attacking options in the match and got an idea about their strengths and weaknesses.

Rashford lead the attack and he was supported by Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho.

Later in the match, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee came on to try and win the match for the Red Devils but their efforts could not produce the desired result for Man United.

Amorim discussed what his players could have done in order to achieve better results and one particular player received a valuable advice from the manager.

The Man United boss wants Zirkzee to play in an advanced role and be present in the box to get on the end of crosses.

“They want this, the players want this, they don’t know how to get it that was my feeling,” Amorim told Sky Sports, as reported by Manchester World.

“You start discovering things that you didn’t know like Garna, can hold the ball between lines, you can understand that by seeing the games because he’s always open so you try to find these things.

“Bruno Fernandes, he improved his game by playing near the ball. So he can give us the long pass but you cannot put him there all the time because he wants the long pass all the time.”

“At the end of the game we are around the box with two strikers, Josh [Zirkzee] has to understand that he has to go into the box for the crosses. We are doing some things, not in the right moments. That is something we have to address.”

Ruben Amorim’s Man United project will take time

After his first match in charge of the team, Amorim has realised that he has a lot of work to do if he wants to take Man United back to the top of English football.

The players have struggled to perform on a regular basis and they lack the tactical knowledge while playing on the pitch.

Not only Zirkzee but the midfielders as well as defenders are miles away from playing to their true potential. Amorim will need time to make improvements and it could take months before we see the result of his work behind the scenes.

The manager has already started winning the heart of the fans following his gesture after the final whistle against Ipswich Town.