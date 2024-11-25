“Really concerning” – Ruben Amorim already under fire for one Man United tactical decision

Ruben Amorim with his Manchester United players (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim has already come under fire for his use of Marcus Rashford in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

The Red Devils scored early on through Rashford, but Omari Hutchinson ended up curling in a fabulous equaliser, meaning Amorim had to settle for just a point in his first Premier League game.

Notable Man Utd fan and influencer Mark Goldbridge has given his thoughts on the game, and insisted that supporters shouldn’t be overly cautious about criticising Amorim already, even if the Portuguese tactician has only just taken the job.

Amorim sends STRONG message to struggling Man United ace!

See below as Goldbridge argues that Amorim could have an issue with Rashford, as his best position is not necessarily clear, though he seemed to be used in his least dangerous role yesterday…

" If I were Amorim, I'd be putting them down the list!" ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/eziyWDUkz4 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 25, 2024

Amorim hasn’t had long to work with these United players, so perhaps he’ll soon work out the best way to get Rashford firing, but Goldbridge seems concerned by the manager’s choices at Portman Road.

Rashford has sometimes played wide-left and sometimes as a central striker for MUFC throughout his career, and although he’s had a fine career at Old Trafford, he’s not been at his best for a little while now.

Amorim clearly has a difficult job on his hands, but if he can get Rashford playing at the level we all know he’s capable of, then that could be a big boost for everyone involved.

Marcus Rashford needs to up his game for Manchester United

It’s also worth noting, however, that there’s also an onus on Rashford to prove himself to this new manager, as he perhaps hasn’t seemed focused enough on his club for some time now.

The England international started well under Erik ten Hag, but soon lost his way, and although it’s difficult playing under numerous different managers, he has to do his bit to remain consistent.

And if Rashford doesn’t improve soon, Amorim should not be afraid to drop him just because he’s a big name.

The culture hasn’t seemed right at United in recent years, and perhaps players like Rashford would do well to realise they’re not untouchable.