Exclusive: Ruben Amorim contacts star to put Man United in pole position for €80m transfer

Ruben Amorim during Man United's draw against Ipswich Town (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has had some contact with his former Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande over a potential transfer to Old Trafford.

The talented young centre-back has shone at Sporting, becoming a key player for the club during Amorim’s time in charge, and CaughtOffside understands the Portuguese tactician is keen to work with him again.

Amorim orders Man United to bring back former star!

Sources are also aware of interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in Diomande, but it’s now felt that Amorim’s presence at Man Utd will put them in pole position to sign the Ivory Coast international.

One potential obstacle, however, is Diomande’s €80million release clause, which Sporting are likely to hold out for if clubs come knocking on their door about him.

Can Ruben Amorim bring Ousmane Diomande with him to Man United?

One imagines United fans will have a few Sporting stars on their wish-list at the moment after seeing the tremendous work Amorim did with them.

Diomande, 20, is an outstanding young talent who could surely strengthen the Red Devils’ defence, while others such as Viktor Gyokeres, Morten Hjulmand and Goncalo Inacio are also surely good enough to move up to playing for bigger clubs and in more competitive leagues.

It will be interesting to see if Amorim can raid his old club, as one imagines Sporting will be determined not to find themselves raided by MUFC once again.

Losing Amorim will have been a big blow for the Lisbon outfit, so they’ll surely be desperate to hang on to star names like Diomande for as long as possible in order to smoothen the transition.

Still, United could do with strengthening in defence after some unconvincing form from Matthijs de Ligt, while Leny Yoro has struggled with injuries.

Diomande could also be ideal as he’ll know how to slot in to Amorim’s preferred system of playing with three at the back.