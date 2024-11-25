“Quality player” – Arsenal expert responds to transfer links with in-form midfielder

Tijjani Reijnders with the Dutch national team at Euro 2024 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has responded to the recent stories about AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who looks like he could realistically earn himself a big move soon.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Watts admitted that he had not yet had anything confirmed on Arsenal’s pursuit of Reijnders, though he talked the Netherlands international up as one to watch.

Watts pointed out that numerous other top clubs have also been linked with Reijnders, so it might not be that easy for Arsenal to win the race for his signature even if their interest does end up being genuine.

In general, though, Watts says he expects this could be a pretty quiet January at the Emirates Stadium, so Arsenal fans might do well not to get their hopes up about Reijnders and other big names.

Arsenal expert comments on those Tijjani Reijnders links

“Tijjani Reijnders is a player who constantly seems to be in the headlines at the moment, with clubs across Europe being linked with him,” Watts said.

“Manchester City, Spurs, Barcelona, Real Madrid are all said to be looking at the AC Milan star, and I’ve seen Arsenal being linked now as well.

“It’s not something that I’ve heard of myself and the speculation doesn’t really seem to be coming from outlets of much substance when it comes to Arsenal matters, so I’m a bit sceptical about it.

“But he’s clearly doing very good things for Milan and is a quality player, so you would expect some of Europe’s top clubs will be keeping an eye on him ahead of the January window.”

HE added: “I’m still not expecting much from Arsenal when it comes to January though, the message we are getting is that the focus remains on the summer when it comes to any significant business.

“Obviously that might change should an opportunity present itself in January that is deemed too good to turn down, but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.”