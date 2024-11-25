Decision made: Striker rejects offers amid Arsenal & Manchester United transfer interest

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates with his Sporting Lisbon teammates (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly rejected approaches from Arsenal and Manchester United as he could instead end up becoming a top target for Barcelona.

The Sweden international is seemingly in no rush to accept the chance to move to the Premier League as he’s waiting for the right project for him, which has put Barca on alert, according to a report from El Nacional.

Gyokeres has been on fire for Sporting since joining last season, scoring 24 goals in 19 games in all competitions this term, following on from a total of 43 in his first year with the club.

It’s easy to see why the likes of Arsenal and Man United have been interested, as per El Nacional’s report, but it seems Gyokeres isn’t totally convinced by either club right now.

Barcelona are being linked as admirers of the 26-year-old, and that could be smart business for the Catalan giants as they’ll surely soon need a long-term successor for the ageing Robert Lewandowski.

Is Viktor Gyokeres right to snub Arsenal and United?

Gyokeres looks like he could surely be a hit in the Premier League, and he’d likely have no trouble starting games on a regular basis at Arsenal or United.

The Gunners could do with an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who are not really prolific, out-and-out number 9s, while Ruben Amorim has inherited a struggling Red Devils side surely in need of improvements on misfiring young forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Still, the United project would be a risky one for Gyokeres to choose right now, even if it would give him the chance to work with Amorim again, as MUFC are still in a transitional period and struggling to compete like they used to.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are perhaps showing some signs of decline this season after coming so close to winning the title in the last two years in a row, so there’s far from the guarantee of picking up silverware at the Emirates Stadium.