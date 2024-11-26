Thierry Henry 2.0? Arsenal confident of beating Chelsea to world class forward transfer

Mikel Arteta in an Arsenal training session (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly confident they can win the race for Alexander Isak and tempt the Newcastle United forward to the Emirates Stadium with the strength of their project.

The Sweden international has looked an exciting talent during his time at Newcastle, drawing comparisons with Gunners great Thierry Henry with the style of his play and all-round ability up front.

Arsenal READY to launch £50m bid for world class midfielder!

Chelsea have also been linked with an interest in Isak by TEAMtalk, but there’s been a further update on the 25-year-old’s future as Fichajes claim Arsenal are confident they can convince him to join them.

Arsenal would certainly do well to strengthen up front as a priority right now as it’s arguably the only area of their squad where they look a little light in comparison to their title rivals.

Is Alexander Isak the answer to Arsenal’s issues up front?

Arsenal look better now that Martin Odegaard is back and fit again, but there’s no doubt they’ve been a little overly reliant on Bukayo Saka at times.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard haven’t really contributed enough in recent times, while Raheem Sterling’s loan spell also hasn’t been that exciting.

Kai Havertz has done well up front, but it’s not necessarily his best position, so Isak would surely be an upgrade.

The problem is, Newcastle surely won’t want to sell a star player to a rival, while the 25-year-old will also surely have other options.

Chelsea could also still do with signing a new striker, even if Nicolas Jackson has shown some signs of improvement this season.

The Blues will probably want someone a little more proven as an alternative to Jackson, and it seems Christopher Nkunku is not that man as he’s struggled for playing time since his move to Stamford Bridge.

Isak might do well to choose Arsenal over Chelsea right now due to Mikel Arteta’s side being further ahead in their project, but it looks like exciting things could happen at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca as well.