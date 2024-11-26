Arsenal named as potential destination for Real Madrid duo amid issue with Kylian Mbappe

Endrick and Brahim Diaz celebrate (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Clubs “such as Arsenal” could be worth watching as the likes of Endrick and Arda Guler are struggling at Real Madrid with the presence of Kylian Mbappe.

That’s according to an interesting piece in the Independent, which looks at Mbappe and his surprisingly negative impact on Los Blancos since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Mbappe had always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, according to the report, while few others could afford him, making this transfer pretty much inevitable.

Still, the France international, great player though he is, is now forcing a few others out of position and even down the pecking order, with Endrick and Guler singled out in the Independent.

They suggest that Arsenal could perhaps be on the lookout for a similar kind of deal to the one they struck with Martin Odegaard when he was at the Bernabeu a few years ago.

Could Arsenal swoop for Arda Guler and Endrick?

Guler is understood to be attracting interest from Arsenal, as our sources recently told us, though others such as Aston Villa and AC Milan could be in for the Turkey international as well.

There could be room in Mikel Arteta’s squad for a talent like that, however, with Guler looking like one of the finest young talents in Europe at the moment, even if there’s just a bit too much competition for him in Carlo Ancelotti’s current squad.

Arsenal, however, would perhaps be able to give him more of a key role as Arteta needs someone to take the pressure off Bukayo Saka in the Gunners’ attack.

Endrick, meanwhile, only just joined Real this summer, but might perhaps be one worth watching as well.

The Brazilian teenager looked a hugely exciting prospect at former club Palmeiras, and he won’t want to keep on sitting on the bench as much as he has.

Endrick could perhaps be another who’d play more often at the Emirates Stadium, where Arteta could do with an upgrade on unconvincing attacking players like Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.