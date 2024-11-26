“Priority” deal in the works at Arsenal, with Gunners “optimistic” over talks

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Ethan Nwaneri's Arsenal contract talks (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly working on a new contract for midfield wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri, with his future considered a priority for the Gunners, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on X this afternoon, Romano provided some insight into Arsenal’s work on tying Nwaneri down to a new deal, making it clear that the north London giants are optimistic about keeping hold of the talented 17-year-old.

Nwaneri is currently the youngest player in Premier League history as he made his debut against Brentford as a substitute a couple of years ago when he was still just 15 years of age, and he’s now starting to get more first-team opportunities in Mikel Arteta’s side.

We’ve seen more and more of Nwaneri this season, and he scored his first league goal for Arsenal in their win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Now Romano says AFC are hopeful of getting the England youth international to commit his future to the club…

???? Arsenal keep working on new deal for Ethan Nwaneri while their search for director continues. Talks with Nwaneri over new long term contract are considered a priority, club optimistic to get it done. Nwaneri, very happy at Arsenal; 4 goals already scored this season. pic.twitter.com/KCDyIzFje0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2024

This will no doubt be music to Arsenal fans’ ears, as they’ll be excited about another academy product making it in their senior side.

Arsenal’s academy is producing the goods yet again

Arsenal have brought through a number of elite young talents in recent times, with Bukayo Saka undoubtedly their biggest success story as he’s now arguably the most important player in Arteta’s team.

Nwaneri also looks like he could be the real deal, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is also showing a lot of promise, while others like Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah have also had their chances and made an impact in years gone by, even if they’re no longer at the club.

Going further back, former first-team stars like Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs also ended up having fine careers for Arsenal after coming up from the academy, and the club will hope there can be more to come in the future.