Bryan Mbeumo in action for Brentford against Everton (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the transfer suitors for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo ahead of January, CaughtOffside understands.

The Cameroon international has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, and sources with a close understanding of his situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in him.

Arsenal PREPARE £50m midfielder bid!

Other clubs monitoring Mbeumo’s situation are understood to be Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa, while Brentford are expected to ask for around £40million for the 25-year-old.

Mbeumo is surely too good to stay at Brentford for much longer, with his own manager Thomas Frank recently admitting that he’s convinced he’ll end up playing for a top club at some point.

It seems Mbeumo could have plenty of options, so where will he end up if he does leave the Bees in the near future?

Bryan Mbeumo transfer: Where next for the in-form Brentford man?

Mbeumo could surely make an instant impact at Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta has a shortage of quality up front after the loss of form of the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

This has left Arsenal overly reliant on Bukayo Saka to provide their spark in attack, while Kai Havertz has performed well as a centre-forward, though there are question-marks over whether that’s his best position for the long-term.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could do well to move for Mbeumo amid some uncertainty over Alexander Isak, who has been in superb form at St James’ Park and linked with a move away.

TEAMtalk have reported on Isak’s high asking price at Newcastle, so selling the Sweden international could help them afford Mbeumo as his replacement up front.

Still, if Mbeumo really wants to make a step up in his career, he’d surely choose Arsenal over Newcastle in order to give himself the best possible chance of winning major silverware.