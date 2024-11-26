Crystal Palace eyeing stunning move to sign La Liga attacker with 85 goals & 61 assists

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa as a key addition to their squad for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old Argentine, valued at €20 million, is attracting interest from Fiorentina and Juventus, but Palace are determined to secure his services to bolster their attacking options.

With Michael Olise leaving the club to sign for Bayern Munich earlier this year and Ismaila Sarr yet to find his stride since joining from Marseille, Crystal Palace have struggled to maintain consistency in their attack. Palace view Correa as the ideal candidate to inject creativity and versatility into the forward line.

Report from Fichajes suggests that Correa, whose contract with Atletico runs until 2026, could be available for a fee of €20 million.

Angel Correa: Incredible legacy at Atletico Madrid

Correa’s nearly decade-long career at Atletico Madrid has showcased his ability to excel under pressure. Joining the Spanish giants in 2014 for €7.5 million, the Argentine overcame early challenges, including surgery for a heart tumour, to establish himself as a key player.

Since his debut in 2015, Correa has made an impressive 440 appearances for Atletico across all competitions, contributing 85 goals and 61 assists. (Transfermarkt)

Although often utilised as an impact substitute, Correa has consistently delivered in crucial moments. This season, he has scored five goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League.

Correa to Palace – a move to watch

Correa’s adaptability to various attacking roles, combined with his experience at the top level, makes him an ideal fit for Crystal Palace’s system. His creativity and composure in the final third would complement Palace’s current attacking setup, offering both goals and assists.

Should Palace successfully secure Correa, they would gain a seasoned professional with a winning mentality, capable of enhancing their competitiveness in the Premier League and bolstering their attack significantly.

While competition for Correa’s signature is expected to be fierce, Crystal Palace’s proactive interest could place them in pole position to land the versatile forward. If they succeed, Correa’s arrival would mark a statement signing for the club.