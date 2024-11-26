West Ham hero could be offered Leicester City job

David Moyes acknowledges West Ham fans after the game against Luton. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

It’s been a few months since West Ham parted ways with David Moyes, and the Scot could be about to make a Premier League comeback at Leicester City.

A Doomsday scenario for Hammers fans could come as soon as December 3rd, when the Hammers travel to the Foxes, who have just sacked Steve Cooper as manager of their first-team.

David Moyes could be handed the Leicester job

The West Ham board have already been slammed by former legend, Tony Cottee, for relieving Moyes of his duties, and former player turned pundit, Chris Sutton, was also highly critical of technical director, Tim Steidten’s decision to hunt for other managers whilst Moyes was still in the role.

Moyes has been one of the most successful managers in club history, landing the club its first major silverware in over 40 years, and leading the East Londoners into European competition on three consecutive occasions.

Whilst it’s ostensibly true that the style of football was anathema to the ‘West Ham way,’ Moyes’ legacy will stand the test of time.

The Telegraph (subscription required) have Moyes as one of three realistic candidates to take over from Cooper at the King Power Stadium.

Graham Potter would appear to be favourite at this stage with Ruud van Nistelrooy also mentioned in dispatches.

From current West Ham manager, Julen Lopetegui’s point of view, the win on Monday night over Newcastle will have eased the pressure on his own position, though the vultures are expected to be circling again when the Hammers take on Arsenal at the weekend.

It was a 6-0 home defeat against the Gunners which effectively turned the fans against Moyes, and another damning reverse could see the Spaniard on the brink.

Were the East Londoners to then lose against Leicester, particularly if Moyes is at the helm, Lopetegui will have run out of excuses.