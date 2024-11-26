Decision made on Douglas Luiz’s return to Aston Villa

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Aston Villa fans eagerly anticipating a reunion with Douglas Luiz during Juventus’ Champions League clash at Villa Park have been left disappointed, as the Brazilian midfielder has been omitted from the Italian side’s travelling squad due to injury, as reported by Birmingham Live.

Luiz joined Juventus in a high-profile €50 million transfer this summer, signing a five-year deal that marked the end of his influential spell at Villa.

The move, prompted by Aston Villa’s need to meet Profit and Sustainability Rules, also facilitated the arrivals of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea.

While his departure was a financial necessity, it was also a bittersweet farewell for Villa fans who had witnessed Luiz’s rise to prominence since his arrival in 2019.

Unfortunately, Luiz’s start at Juventus has been challenging. The 26-year-old has been hampered by injuries, missing seven consecutive matches and featuring in just nine games across all competitions this season.

With a little over 300 minutes played, his full potential at the Italian club remains untapped, leaving fans waiting for him to make a meaningful impact.

Douglas Luiz: Time at Aston Villa

During his time at Aston Villa, Luiz cemented his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most dependable midfielders. Since arriving in 2019, he became a key figure for the team and contributed 22 goals and 24 assists in 204 appearances across all competitions. His 2023–24 season was particularly outstanding, with 10 goals and 10 assists in 53 matches, earning him the titles of Supporters’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season. (Transfermarkt)

While Juventus supporters have yet to see Luiz at his best, his experience and consistent track record suggest he has the potential to become a standout player in Serie A.

With a current market value of €55 million, Luiz is expected to showcase his skills and resilience once fully fit. For Villa fans, his return to the club may remain uncertain, but his career at Villa Park is undoubtedly enduring.