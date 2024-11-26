(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s woes deepened tonight as they squandered a 3-0 lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League, resulting in a shocking 3-3 draw.

This collapse extended City’s poor run of form, with the team now winless in their last six matches across all competitions.

The hosts appeared to be cruising to victory in the 2nd half, with Erling Haaland scoring twice and Ilkay Gundogan adding another to give them a comfortable cushion.

Their attack flowed effortlessly, and their defence seemed resolute, raising hopes of an end to their recent struggles.

However, a series of defensive errors in the game’s closing stages allowed Feyenoord to mount an incredible comeback.

The Dutch side’s resurgence began in the 75th minute when Ibrahim Moussa capitalised on a poor back-header by Josko Gvardiol to slot the ball past Ederson from a tight angle, making it 3-1.

Building on that breakthrough, Santiago Gimenez narrowed the deficit further, converting a rebound after Lotomba’s shot ricocheted off the post and Ederson.

Feyenoord’s equaliser arrived in dramatic fashion in the 89th minute when Lucas Paixao latched onto a long pass, rounded Ederson, and delivered a perfect cross for Hancko, who headed home to complete the stunning comeback.

Alan Shearer slams disastrous Manchester City

During the match broadcast, the former legendary striker turned pundit Alan Shearer noted that City’s inability to manage the game in the final stages and their reliance on a high defensive line ultimately cost them.

He commended Feyenoord’s determination and their tactical execution under pressure, which exposed City’s vulnerabilities.

Speaking on Amazon Prime (via BBC), Shearer commented:

“Wow. They should have killed the game and tried to hold a high line. Brilliant from Feyenoord hoping that they are going to cave in under the pressure and that’s what has happened. Disastrous.

Poor form continues ahead of Liverpool clash

This result adds to a turbulent period for Pep Guardiola, who recently extended his contract until 2027. Just a day after the extension, City suffered their heaviest home defeat under Guardiola, falling 4-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, a game which had him praising his opposition.

Manchester City are going to face league leaders Liverpool this Sunday and with the current form, Liverpool will feel confident to extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

If the Reds win, they will put themselves in a great spot in the title race, while a win against Arne Slot’s flying Liverpool is just what Pep Guardiola’s side will need to boost their confidence and get back to winning ways.