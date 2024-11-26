“Pivotal” – 26-year-old Newcastle ace told what he needs to do to stop being a “super sub”

Harvey Barnes seen ringside during the Riyadh Season Latino Night. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Though he still hasn’t cemented a regular starting spot at Newcastle, Harvey Barnes would appear to be getting closer to doing so according to Eddie Howe.

The 26-year-old is top of the scoring charts for the Magpies per ESPN, despite only playing one 90 minutes in his 12 appearances for the club in 2024/25.

Harvey Barnes still needs to work to be a Newcastle regular

Though his 45 minute cameo against West Ham made no difference to a surprise win for the East Londoners on Monday night, Barnes has done more than enough this season to be considered for a starting spot.

He still has a little to improve upon according to Howe, however, and Barnes has already revealed his frustration with a previous Howe decision.

Not to mention that there were rumours of a swap deal with Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen back in the summer.

“I certainly don’t see him (Barnes) as a super sub, although he has done really well from the bench for us and has contributed goals and assists,” he said to Newcastle World.

“He was really the pivotal player in our comeback against West Ham last year and if he doesn’t come on the pitch with the right attitude we don’t win that game.

“Certainly, he’s more than that and he’s capable of more than that. I don’t think Harvey would want that tag. He’s an outstanding player, who’s got a really good goalscoring record and got a goalscoring ability that he’s always had in his career.

“So I’d love to find a way to work him into the team on a consistent basis, that will be down to Harvey if he continues to do well. He’s certainly knocking on the door to play regularly.”

Although the Magpies are down in 10th place at the moment, Newcastle are only five points behind Manchester City in second place.

If they’re able to put a run of wins together, there’s no reason why the North East giants can’t cement themselves in the Champions League places, though there’s surely a better chance of them doing so with Barnes in situ.