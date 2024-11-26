Ex-referee claims player was cheating during Swansea – Leeds game

Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Leeds United. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Former referee and PGMOL chief, Keith Hackett, has put his head on the block and accused one Swansea player of cheating during the Leeds game on Sunday.

Although the all whites went on to win the match 4-3, thanks to an injury-time winner from Willy Gnonto, a result which sent Leeds top of the Championship table on goal difference, things could’ve been quite a bit different for Daniel Farke’s side.

Keith Hackett accuses player of cheating in Swansea vs Leeds game

“No. No, I don’t (think there was enough contact). He (Ronald) is going before he’s actually challenged (before the free kick that led to Swansea’s first goal),” Hackett said to MOT Leeds News.

“As referees, the game has got to clear its act up and get hold of those players who are cheating. These are acts of simulation. Referees appear to have lost focus of it.

“Players go down for tactical reasons, players exaggerate the fall. Instead of dribbling with the ball, they go to ground. It’s not a foul for me.”

Despite losing a number of big names in the summer, Farke still has Leeds playing well enough to be considered as one of the favourites for automatic promotion.

Leeds set to rival Liverpool and Arsenal for exciting left-back – READ MORE!

That’s quite the feat when one considers the constraints that the German has had to work under since failing to go straight back up last season.

One recent deal done by the club has suggested a return to the top-flight, whilst Jurgen Klopp could well be on hand to help as needed thanks to his new role with Leeds shirt sponsors, Red Bull.

The manager can now use that epic victory in a seven-goal classic to motivate his men for another busy period of fixtures ahead of the January transfer window.

Topping the table means they’re there to be shot down, however, and Farke should expect more opponents to be trying to pull the wool over the match day official’s eyes.