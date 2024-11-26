Leicester City make official decision on Graham Potter

Graham Potter during his time as Chelsea manager (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Leicester City reportedly look to have decided they’re not going to be hiring Graham Potter as their new manager to replace Steve Cooper.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving Chelsea and Leicester now have a vacancy after the departure of Cooper in the last few days.

The Foxes were dealt the blow of losing Enzo Maresca in the summer, with the Italian tactician poached by Chelsea after a hugely successful 2023/24 campaign bringing Premier League football back to the King Power Stadium.

However, Leicester now look like facing a fight to survive in the top flight, and Cooper clearly wasn’t doing a good enough job.

Potter would make sense as a tempting option, but it seems the English tactician is not yet keen on a return to management and so LCFC have moved on to other targets.

Who next for Leicester as Graham Potter no longer a candidate?

Potter could surely have been ideal for Leicester right now as they would benefit from bringing in a proven Premier League manager who can play a good style of possession-based, attack-minded football.

Potter achieved that at Brighton, prompting Chelsea to hire him, though that ultimately proved too big a move for him at that stage of his career.

There are a few other candidates out there, however, with Ruud van Nistelrooy being strongly linked with the job, while there have also been some murmurings about David Moyes and Michael Carrick.

Leicester fans will just hope this can be resolved as soon as possible so they can turn their season around and secure their top flight status for another year.

Leicester’s next game is away to Brentford away in the Premier League this weekend.