Mohamed Salah replacement? Liverpool ready to make significant investment in world class 23-year-old

Rodrygo Goes in action for Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly vs Chelsea (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have an eye on Rodrygo Goes’ situation at Real Madrid ahead of next summer, when he could become available.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who state that the Reds would be ready to make a considerable investment in Rodrygo as Arne Slot looks for a major signing up front.

Liverpool set to launch £50m bid for Arsenal target!

Rodrygo has had a superb career at the Bernabeu so far, and at 23 years of age is already undoubtedly one of their stand-out attacking players, even if his place in the starting line up is now less assured after the summer signings of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

Liverpool could therefore do well to pounce for the Brazil international, who can play out wide or up front and who would surely be ideal to help replace Mohamed Salah as he nears the end of his contract.

Salah is just a few months away from being a free agent and has spoken publicly about not receiving an offer from LFC as he feels he’s now more out than in at Anfield.

Rodrygo Goes to replace Mohamed Salah?

While replacing Salah will be an almost impossible task, Liverpool could do well to try luring in a talent like Rodrygo, who has already won major titles like La Liga and the Champions League, while he’s still young enough to get even better.

Slot has worked wonders with this Liverpool squad, so could be an ideal coach to help Rodrygo reach another level, while the player himself will also surely want to go somewhere where he can be sure of starting games more regularly.

Perhaps Salah’s statement suggests he’s not going to stay at Liverpool after all, so it makes sense for the Merseyside giants to start planning for a future without their Egyptian superstar.